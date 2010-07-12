Bush's tax credits for the wealthy, according to the CBO, will be the major cause of budget deficits for years to come- greater even than the Afghanistan and Irag Wars.(Check out the graph in the article.) And yet, Jon Kyl wants to extend them, even as he opposes extending unemployment benefits.
Jon Kyl: Extend Bush Tax Cuts for Wealthy Even if They Add to Deficit
Mon Jul 12, 2010
