Newsvine

CMlawyer(a nasty woman)

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 7 Comments: 13792 Since: Feb 2009

Jon Kyl: Extend Bush Tax Cuts for Wealthy Even if They Add to Deficit

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by CMlawyer(a nasty woman) View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Mon Jul 12, 2010 9:16 AM
Discuss:

Bush's tax credits for the wealthy, according to the CBO, will be the major cause of budget deficits for years to come- greater even than the Afghanistan and Irag Wars.(Check out the graph in the article.) And yet, Jon Kyl wants to extend them, even as he opposes extending unemployment benefits.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor