Enter Generation Opportunity, a "Virginia-based group that is part of a coalition of right-leaning organizations with financial ties to billionaire businessmen and political activists Charles and David Koch." They'll be coming to 20 college campuses in the next month to encourage college students not to sign up for the exchanges, even if that's their only option for health care coverage:
Anti-Obamacare Ads, Beer Coozies Pitched To College Students Get Them To 'Opt Out'
Seeded on Thu Sep 19, 2013 11:18 AM
