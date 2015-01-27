Newsvine

'The Celebrity Apprentice' recap: 'It's Like a Booze Cruise With Knowledge' | Season 14 Episode 05 | EW.com

OK. This is my guilty pleasure: junk TV. And normally not worth of being seeded. But then this happened: “I’m here to learn from you. And I’m not done learning from you, and I don’t want to go home. I admire you and your family. You guys really are the first family of America.” —Kenya Moore to Donald Trump. And Donald Trump ate it up. The Trumps: First Family of America. Gag.

