Webb: Winner or Whiner

I received this email today. Not sure how I got on Webb's list. But the tone seemed kind of petulant to me.

"DEBATE RIGGED"

Webb ranking in debate online polls:

Time (2nd), MSNBC (2nd), Drudge (2nd) Today at the Council on Foreign Relations (NYC), Jim Webb was asked about his limited time at Tuesday's CNN debate (video):

"I'll be very frank here. It was rigged in terms of who was going to get the time on the floor by the way that Anderson Cooper was selecting people to supposedly respond to someone else. I even turned around to Bernie Sanders at one point and said, 'Bernie, say my name, will you say my name?'In that kind of environment it was either going to be Mr. Angry or be a potted plant. It's very difficult to win a debate when you don't have the opportunity to get to speak in the same amount of time on issues as the others get. It's the reality that the debate was being portrayed as a showdown between Mrs. Clinton and Bernie.

But if you are going to be invited to participate and people are going to judge whether you, quote, won or not, at least you should be able to have the kind of time that's necessary to discuss issues that you care about and have worked on.There were so many issues out there that I have done pioneering work on --for instance, criminal justice reform, when I took great risk beginning in '06 with my political career by saying that we have a broken criminal justice system and we have to fix it. It's not a political problem. We turned that issue around in the space of about five hard years of work so that now it is comfortably in the nation discussion. It was not that way when we started.But it's very difficult to make those kinds of points - and also the foreign policy differences that I have had with the past couple of administrations in terms of where we put our priorities, when we can't talk. I think I got 14 minutes in two hours."Debate clips:

Oregonian: "The winner of the Democratic presidential debate was ... Jim Webb?"

Washington Post: "People are criticizing my dad for killing a man. Here’s what they’re missing" (Jimmy Webb)

Wall Street Journal: "Here’s What Happened to Jim Webb’s ‘Enemy’ in Vietnam"

Washington Post: "That time Jim Webb fought a man in Vietnam, explained"

Paid for by Webb 2016

Webb 2016PO Box 11742Burke, VA 22009 United States

If you believe you received this message in error or wish to no longer receive email from us, please unsubscribe.

Webb2016.com - Leadership You Can Trust