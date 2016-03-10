Quite unnecessary advice on how to stack wedding rings. What is left unsaid is whether we have multiple wedding rings because we keep getting married or ...? The whole thing struck me as silly enough to be entertaining. I might like having a problem with deciding how to stack multiple diamond rings, but I am quite happy having only one wedding ring, after 23 years of one marriage to one guy.
Do We Need This:Stacking Your Wedding Bands | Hearts On Fire
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Mar 10, 2016 10:55 AM
