Newsvine

CMlawyer(a nasty woman)

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 7 Comments: 13792 Since: Feb 2009

Do We Need This:Stacking Your Wedding Bands | Hearts On Fire

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by CMlawyer(a nasty woman) View Original Article: Advert linked from Slate
Seeded on Thu Mar 10, 2016 10:55 AM
Discuss:

Quite unnecessary advice on how to stack wedding rings. What is left unsaid is whether we have multiple wedding rings because we keep getting married or ...? The whole thing struck me as silly enough to be entertaining. I might like having a problem with deciding how to stack multiple diamond rings, but I am quite happy having only one wedding ring, after 23 years of one marriage to one guy.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor